Men the football league HIFK has signed a player contract with the Ivorian national team manager Wilfried Kanonin28, with.

Kanon is a Central Defender, and his merits are tough in the Finnish league.

Kanon has played in more than 50 matches for the Ivorian national team. In 2015, he was winning the African Championship in an Ivory Coast shirt.

Kanon has been a familiar face on the national team since 2015. Kanon was also part of the Ivorian crew in the most recent African championship tournament at the beginning of the year.

Among other things, Kanon has experience in 123 matches from the Dutch main series, as he represented ADO Den Haag in 2013-2019.

“I moved from Holland [egyptiläiseen] To Pyramids FC, I went on loan to Al-Gharafa SC in Qatar and then returned to Egypt. Adapting to Arab culture was at times difficult. Now I am happy to get back to Europe, ”Kanon told HIFK website.

The men’s league starts on Saturday. HIFK did not state on its website the duration of the Canon agreement.