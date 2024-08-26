Football | An enraged Mixu Paatelainen attacked the familiar tough face from the big screen: “Doctors and physios suddenly came between us”

Football|Vinnie Jones broke Mixu Paatelainen’s nose.

Foremost played as a Finnish footballer in the English Premier League Mixu Paatelainen was seen in the shirts of Bolton and Wolverhampton for four seasons.

Paatelainen, who was promoted to the Premier League with Bolton, represented the club for three seasons and moved to Wolverhampton, who played in the country’s second level, for the last year in England.

In February 1998, Paatelainen and Wolverhampton met Wimbledon in the English Cup match played at Selhurst Park in London.

The Finn completed the 1-1 equalizer and had to face a hard face at the end Vinnie Jones for processing after having played a loose ball to a player of his own team.

“When I raised my head, Jones pulled my nose to my cheek with his forearm. The nose ran like a faucet,” Paatelainen recalls Jukka Lyytinen in his biography Mixu Paatelainen – The Fighting Big Finn (January 2024).

Vinnie Jones and Mixu Paatelainen attacked each other in 1998.

Paatelainen had to be taken off the field because the bleeding could not be stopped, and he was transferred to Wimbledon’s physiotherapists’ treatment room with the team doctor.

“The doctor burned my nostrils and the bleeding was stopped. The match ended, and I sat there still recovering. Players started coming into the booth,” says Paatelainen.

Jones soon arrived in the same space, and went to the adjacent bed. The Welshman soon noticed Paatelainen, whose jersey was stained red with blood.

“Oh, big man. Lovely to see blood on your shirt,” Jones said according to Paatelainen and added that the Finn earned a blow to his nose.

“I completely exploded and jumped out of bed. Jones jumped up from his own bed and started coming towards me,” says Paatelainen.

He describes the situation as terrible. More men were needed to separate the quarrelsome men.

“We attacked each other. Doctors and physios suddenly came between us. Even from the players’ booths, a crowd rushed to separate us, including the coaches.”

In the end, the two were separated and Paatelainen left with the doctor. He reminds that the game is a game, but adds that Jones pulled the nose on the cheek on purpose.

“If Jones had just said ‘sorry big man’, that would have been enough. But that didn’t happen. My nose had to be cut and straightened,” says Paatelainen.

The tie saw a rematch, which was played at the end of February in Wolverhampton. Wolves won the match 2–1 and progressed to the quarter-finals, where Leeds proved to be the better side.

“I played the rematch with a mask on my face like Zorro. Fortunately, we won the match and knocked Wimbledon out of the cup. There were no new clashes with Vinnie Jones in the rematch. We didn’t shake hands with him after the game,” says Paatelainen.