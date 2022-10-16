Football | An atmospheric bronze party at Honga – Haka’s season continues with a high-stakes finale

Haka’s games continue in the Euro qualifiers.

Hongan and in the match of the final round of the Haka football league, the scores were tied with a 1–1 result in a wistful but festive atmosphere. In Honga, who already secured the bronze earlier, their playing career ended in Tapiola in front of 854 spectators. Duarte Tammilehto, Konsta Rasimus and Jonas Levänen.

“Congratulations to Honga, we weren’t quite surprised by that – the bronze,” Haka’s coach Teemu Tainio stated.

“The most important matches of our season are coming up at the end of the month,” Tainio predicts the Euro qualifiers.

Many of the players from Košice who finished fourth got a rest on Sunday, because the card account was full, the goal shark Lee Erwin. Erwin still won the goal kingship with 17 hits behind Honga Agon Sadiku and VPS Kalle Multanen with 14 goals.

More hits are expected from Haka’s goalscorer. In the two-part qualifying final match, Haka will face either SJK, Inter, AC Oulu or VPS.

“There will be a bit of a bone-in-hand feeling if we don’t get a place in the Euro fields,” Tainio lamented.

Tainio has been the head coach of the factory town’s pride since 2019. The sequel has also been signed.

“I already said at the beginning of the season that this is the best Haka of my time in terms of quality,” Tainio said.

“Of course, there will be changes when you can’t keep a part after the season.”