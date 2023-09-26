Football | An arrest warrant was issued for a Qatari businessman – the reason being corruption related to the World Cup

Mohamed Bin Hammam has repeatedly failed to appear in court.

From a Qatari about a businessman and former football manager Mohamed Bin Hammam an international arrest warrant has been issued, a French sports-focused newspaper L’Équipe and news agency AFP reported on Tuesday evening.

The case has been pending in a French court for several months, as an arrest warrant was issued on June 22, according to L’Équipe.

The arrest warrant was issued after Bin Hammam, despite numerous summonses, failed to appear for a court hearing in connection with the financial investigations.

Bin Hammam is accused of corruption in the awarding process for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to a legal source.

As the president of the Asian Football Confederation, he played a key role when Qatar was given the opportunity to organize the games.

Bin Hammam has been banned for life by the International Football Association Fifa due to corruption and conflicts of interest since December 2012.

Newspaper The Sunday Times revealed in 2014 that Bin Hammami had bribed numerous executives of African football associations with a total of millions of euros.

The newspaper said it had obtained numerous emails and documents related to the alleged payments.

Fifa banned Bin Hammami for the first time already in July 2011. The reason was suspicions of bribery related to his attempt to become president of Fifa Sepp Blatter’s past.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, CAS, however, overturned the verdict.