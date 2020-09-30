Upgrade
Football An American footballer left his homeland because of racism and the coronavirus

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 30, 2020
in World
Kaiya McCullough continues her career at the second level in Germany.

American Kaiya McCullough that is, in the early part of the year, his dreams came true on the football greens.

However, life amid racism and the coronavirus was too much for the mental well-being of the 22-year-old woman, and the country’s highest league level NWSL switched to the German Women’s Second Bundesliga.

McCullough describes the British broadcaster BBC in an interview, how he felt that the current situation in his home country was putting pressure and causing tearing grief.

“As stressful as crossing the Atlantic was, I think I can get away from why I came here,” he says.

Departure The United States, McCullough said, did good for his mental health.

According to the player, the country is heavily divided, and in recent months he has found himself tearing from morning to night.

“I thought it was almost my duty to take responsibility for inspiring my teammates to change, and it can be overwhelming especially when you’re trying to gain a foothold in a league you’ve never played,” he says.

The defender, who represented his home country on national age teams, moved from Washington Spirit to FC Würzburger Kickers in early September.

Dark-skinned the father and daughter of a blond mother say she is privileged to be a “dark-skinned dark woman,” but she fears especially for her father.

“I’ve been asked to focus only on sports, but as a black woman, I can’t do that. I can’t remove the color of my skin or suppress my feelings when I grieve with my community. ”

Sadness is also caused by the U.S. coronavirus situation, which McCullough describes as appalling.

“I didn’t want to go anywhere because people don’t wear face masks, keep social distance, or take precautions seriously,” he says.

