Football | Amnesty’s appeal: Fifa should commit to compensation for migrant workers in Qatar

According to the human rights organization Amnesty, Fifa and Qatar should not use the excuse that establishing a compensation fund for migrant workers is too complicated.

Human rights organization Amnesty International has made an urgent appeal to the International Football Association Fifa just ten days before the start of the World Cup, reports news agency AFP. Amnesty wants Fifa to commit to a compensation package for migrant workers who have been building stadiums.

Amnesty and 24 other organizations wrote to the FIFA president For Gianni Infantino in May and called for the establishment of a compensation program for migrant workers who suffered abuses. According to the organizations, migrant workers have suffered from exploitation and large-scale violations of workers’ rights.

Migrant workers have complained about working conditions that amounted to forced labor, as well as unpaid wages and long working hours without days off.

World Cup sponsors Adidas, Coca-Cola and McDonald’s have supported the organizations’ demand.

Amnesty General Secretary of the International Agnes Callamard criticized Infantino in an article published in the international media on Friday.

“Despite the fact that Fifa has privately and publicly assured that it is ‘considering the proposal’, Infantino has consistently avoided the subject. To date, he has not offered a response to our joint letter,” Callamard wrote.

Infantino angered human rights groups earlier this month by writing to countries participating in the World Cup that they should “focus on football”. Infantino also urged teams to stop giving “moral lessons”.

According to Callamard, Infantino’s letter is a crude attempt to evade Fifa’s culpability for human rights violations and responsibility towards migrant workers.

“In FIFA’s own practices, it is committed to correct human rights violations in which it has been involved. Given Qatar’s violations of workers’ rights, FIFA knew or should have known about the obvious risks to migrant workers when it awarded the tournament to Qatar.”

Fifa according to which the conditions of migrant workers correspond to general standards. According to Fifa, working conditions have also been checked regularly.

Qatar has shot down appeals for a compensation fund for dead or injured migrant workers. The country’s labor minister told news agency AFP that he considers the appeal a “publicity stunt”.

Minister of Labour Ali bin Samikh Al Marri said Qatar was handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in unpaid wages and accused the country’s critics of “racism”.

According to Amnesty, Fifa and Qatar have met to say that the compensation fund would be too complicated to plan and manage.

“The number of violations makes it a demanding task, but it should not be used as an excuse for delays or inaction,” Callamard wrote.

“At this point, we demand a firm commitment from Fifa to ensure that exploited migrant workers are compensated and funded for programs that prevent further exploitation.”