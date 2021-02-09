Football Amanda Rantanen, who set the tone with her nose paint, participated in the decisive European Championship qualifiers in Helmare

Finland will meet Portugal at home on 19 February and Cyprus at its guests on 23 February.

Finland the women’s national football team can secure its place at the European Championships next Friday when it meets Portugal in Helsinki. The victory would certainly take Finland to the final tournament to be played in England in the summer of 2022

Finland and Portugal share the top spot in the block with 16 points. Also a draw with Portugal and a win in the last match on February 23rd from Cyprus would be enough for the venue. A loss in both matches would lead to further qualifiers.

Head coach Anna Signeul chose the player frame familiar to the final matches for the final matches of the European Championship qualifier. Mkana are, among other things, experienced factors goalkeeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela, defender Anna Auvinen and the attacker Linda Sällström.

The attacker brings young skills to the team, among other things Amanda Rantanen, who tinted the Scottish net in December with his nose paint. At that time, Finland applied for a valuable 1–0 away victory and strengthened its grip on the competition venue.

Sällström treats an excellent situation with the caution of an experienced player.

“The starting points are very good and everyone is in their own hands, but nothing can be taken for granted. The previous qualifiers had the same setups and halfway through the last game we were still going to the tournament, but that game was lost. Before 90 minutes have been played, nothing is certain, ”Sällström said at the women’s national team’s remote briefing on Tuesday.

When the Finnish women last attended the European Championships in 2013, Sällström was not involved due to a knee injury.

“The big dream is to experience one more value race and this may be your last chance. The age is starting to be so great that there are no more decades to go on here. I feel that everything else has been achieved, but if I could still get that prize. One hundred national matches have been played, the goal record has been broken, ”only the competition venue is missing.

Finland and Portugal faced in the early stages of qualifying in November 2019, and Finland reached the draw at the end of the match with Sällström’s goal.

“They have really skilled players. Claudia Neto has caused us a lot of headaches and scored many goals against us, many of those dots. We have to be careful as they get the ball into the penalty area and try to get the spots. We must not break in critical areas. We need to be awake all the time and aware of their strength, ”Sällström said.

According to the weather forecast, the Portugal match will be played in the bitter frost, which both Sällström and head coach Anna Signeul calculated for the benefit of the Finns.

“I don’t think many Portuguese players would have the experience of such coldness or playing in the cold. We know Finnish winters and what it’s like to play or practice outdoors, ”said Sällström.

Signeul anticipates the opponent will arrive in Helsinki several days before the match to get used to the conditions.

“The weather and the beginning are in our best interest. They’re not used to playing on artificial turf, ”Signeul said.

Signeul emphasized the importance of a winning attitude, even if a tie with winning Cyprus would take Finland to the European Championships.

“We’re not looking for a draw, we’re trying to win. I believe that everyone’s attitude is better if we seek profit. ”

Signeul underlined his team’s “tremendous respect” for both Portugal and Cyprus.

“We’ve seen that it’s really hard to win matches. We don’t take anything for granted, we have to do as much work as we have so far to be able to win, ”Signeul said.