Jesse Joronen in Athens a day before the Greece-Finland match of the Nations League.

Jesse Joronen knows that football at the top level is not mentally healthy.

Athens

The squealers with a goalkeeper Jesse Jorosella31, has two faces. He himself speaks of two selves.

The division is meant to protect his true self and, on the other hand, help him focus on work. It was born out of necessity after Joronen jumped into the deep end in the world’s most competitive sport.