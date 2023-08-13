Football | Already 70 accused in the stabbing of a Greek football fan

Supporters of AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb have been banned from traveling abroad for the clubs’ next two meetings.

Greek 70 people have already been charged in Greece in connection with the stabbing of a football fan.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death on the outskirts of Athens on Monday, the night before the men’s Champions League qualifying match between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb of Croatia.

In addition, eight people were injured in the clash, three of whom were Greeks and five Croatians.

After the incident, the police arrested about 100 people, most of whom, according to a police source, were connected to Dinamo’s Bad Blue Boys ultra supporter group.

Minister responsible for the security of Greek citizens Giannis Oikonomou on Tuesday arrested seven police officers who were deemed to have failed to ensure adequate security measures to prevent a brawl.

As a result of the stabbing, supporters of AEK and Dinamo have been banned from traveling abroad for the clubs’ next two meetings, which will take place in Athens and Zagreb in August.

Greek clubs other violence between fans has been seen in matches and in connection with them in recent years.

The country’s government increased the maximum penalties for fan violence significantly after the 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos was stabbed to death in Thessaloniki in February 2022. At that time, the situation escalated into a fight between local fans of Aris Thessaloniki and PAOK.

Last month, seven defendants were sentenced to life imprisonment for Kampanos’ murder. Five other defendants received prison sentences of more than 19 years.