Football Alphonso Davies rose from a refugee camp to win the Champions League, in Tiktok he gives a foretaste of his future dream

Monella the footballer has had a rocky road to the top, but few have had a starting point as weak as Alphonso Daviesilla. Still, he is now the winner of the Champions League.

Davies was born in November 2000 in the Buduburam refugee camp in Ghana, where his Liberian parents had fled the civil war that had raged in Liberia.

The family arrived as refugees in Edmonton, Canada when Alphonson was five years old, and the 20-year-old man remembers little of his childhood in a refugee camp.

“I don’t even remember kicking the ball, even though I know I did. My parents don’t want to talk very much about that time, ”Davies said The Guardian in an interview in 2020.

He also said he appreciated the opportunity to go to school.

“I enjoy every moment of school. A football career doesn’t last indefinitely, so training is good to have. ”

School of life However, Davies continued, forced by circumstances, in Edmonton as well. The parents worked long days to support the family, so Alphonso was often responsible for caring for his little brother and sister.

“She changed diapers, warmed milk and took care of everything before she was a teenager. He learned to be independent and responsible, which many 11-year-olds are not, ”Davies’ youth coach and current agent Nick Huoseh said For Sky Sports last fall.

Davies remained in the Edmonton Strikers, coached by Huoseh, until the age of 14, until Vancouver Whitecaps became interested in the boy, one of the fastest runners in the province of Alberta.

However, Mother Victoria would not have wanted to let her son leave more than a thousand miles away.

“I was scared. I didn’t want him to join the wrong gangs. But he promised not to change but to make me proud, ” Victoria Davies told Sky Sports.

And the boy did not break his promise.

First, Davies became the youngest all-time goal scorer in the U.S. second-tier USL at just 15 years and three months old.

He also made his debut in the main series MLS at the age of 15 in the ranks of Whitecaps.

Davies received Canadian citizenship on July 14, 2017, and on the same day, he became the youngest player on the national team ever. And the pace just picked up.

“ “I heard that Bayern wanted to meet me. It was both exciting and scary. ”

Alphonso Davies takes a swing and hits it …­

Of the year In July 2018, German giant Bayern Munich bought Davies MLS for a record amount, which, thanks to various clauses, could reach $ 22 million, or about € 18.8 million. At the end of the year, he was named Canadian Player of the Year.

“I heard that Bayern wanted to meet me. It was both exciting and scary. I had to prove that I could do it at this level, ”he reminded Sky Sports.

“When I first came to Bayern I didn’t believe my eyes. In the locker room Arjen Robben came to greet and introduce himself. I thought in my mind that he wouldn’t have to introduce himself, ”Davies said To the BBC.

In Vancouver’s number one team, Davies eventually played 81 matches, scored 12 goals and scored 14. The wind-fast player, who started as a left-wing player but is now a defender, has performed in Bayern in 74 matches at 5 + 11.

While typical mistakes for a young player, for example, in terms of placement were seen especially at the beginning, Davies ’explosive speed has helped him fix situations.

For now the culmination of a rather short career was seen on 23 August in Lisbon. Davies was in Bayern Munich’s opening line-up in the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

The match ended in a 1-0 victory for the German champion. Davies played the entire game and celebrated with his teammates the victory in a race extended by the coronavirus.

“My story is a testament to the fact that anything is possible when you give your all.”

In total, Davies has already been able to celebrate two Bundesliga championships, two German Cups, the Uefa Supercup and the World Cup title of club teams in Bayern.

However, success is not limited to the playing fields.

Davies works for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and feels that he can, through his example, make an impact even in times of coronavirus.

“I want to use my visibility to talk about my refugees and my personal story to get people to help,” he told The Guardian.

“It’s really hard to keep safety distances in refugee camps. In addition, they need food and clean water and soap to wash their hands. ”

“ “I like entertaining people.”

The club team world championship was added to Alphonso Davies ’merit list on February 11, 2021.­

Although life has trained Davies into a conscientious and at times serious young man, he also has a relaxed and playful side. He presents it in particular Tiktokissa, which has seen a variety of dance performances and other jokes to the delight of 3.5 million followers.

In addition, Davies has Youtube channel together with his girlfriend, playing in Paris Saint-Germain Jordyn Huiteman with.

That’s what Davies hopes for the idea of ​​entertaining the public outside the greens sometime in the future.

“Football comes first, but at some point I would like to be an actor,” Davies revealed to The Guardian.

“I like entertaining people, and Tiktok provides a platform for that. It allows fans to get to know me a little better. At the same time, it is a good pastime during the coronary crisis, when everyone is at home. ”

From the point of view of football fans, it is to be hoped that Davies will be able to wait even longer with the dreams of the actor and continue to entertain him with the ball.

Bayern Munich – VfB Stuttgart V Sport Football on March 20 at 4:20 p.m.