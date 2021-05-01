Football Almost € 150,000 was paid for the football boots used by Lionel Mess in the record match

The hospital’s art and health program received 144,000 euros with the help of shoes.

FC Barcelona star player Lionel Messin football shoes have been sold at a charity auction on Friday for 144,000 euros, says auction house Christie’s news channel CNN’s by.

The auction raised funds for the art and health program at Vall d’Hebron University Hospital.

The shoes were auctioned off at the National Art Museum of Catalonia.

The price from the shoes is a new record for football shoes that have actually been used in an official match. Messi wore shoes on December 22, 2020, when he scored his 644th goal for Barcelona and passed Pelen a record in goals scored for one club.

Pele scored 643 goals for Santos between 1956 and 1974. The fair took a record-breaking 17 seasons.