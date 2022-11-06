Football | Allsvenskan culminated in Häcken’s celebration – Rasmus Schüller’s Djurgården won silver

Häcken always celebrated his first championship with a draw.

Football Sweden’s main league Allsvenskan came to an end on Sunday, and there was joy in Gothenburg as Häcken lifted the championship trophy.

Through the club, the first ever Swedish championship was secured the previous weekend, and the season ended in front of the home crowd with a 3-3 draw with Norrköping and, most importantly, of course, big celebrations.

The other medals went by Rasmus Schüller representing Djurgården and Hammarby. Hopea-Djurgården was seven points behind Häcken.

At the other end of the league table, the relegation of Helsingborg and Sundsvall to the second-tier Superettan was already known, but the third and last place, i.e. the place of the qualifier, was only decided in the final round.

In the end, Degerfors kept his place in the sun, and Varberg was eliminated from his place in the series. Brommapojkarna and Halmstad went directly to Allsvenskan.