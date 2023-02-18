Turin – “It’s a game of championship and we must continue in our mini goals. We need to reach the teams ahead as soon as possible. Against Spezia it will be difficult, in a difficult field. Spezia creates a lot and the games never end. It will take attention and a lot of technique.” The Juventus coach said Massimiliano Allegriat the press conference on the eve of the match against Spezia in the league.

“We had a week of rebound after the match againstAtalanta. Then we set ourselves mini goals to be able to climb the rankings. We have to work on the points made so as not to lose reality. The team scored 44 points. The Europa League is not compromised. Football is strange in one part of the match we could have done better and we are working to achieve more in the offensive phase. Turnover? Those who play every three days are used to it. Church will not be available because he was very tired and it is normal. Perin will come back and play. I’ll have to evaluate with regards to the others. There will definitely be some changes.”

“Can Kean be a starter? Kean, Perin and Rugani are the three who will play. Also because Bremer is disqualified and Leo isn’t in top condition yet. He’s fine but he’s not ready to play from the start but he’s in the group and I’m very happy. Then I have to decide on the others”, added the Juventus coach, anticipating some players in tomorrow’s starting line-up.

“This team has a Europe problem? No, absolutely no. You need to improve your performance during matches. Especially when we have to be in charge of the games. After the 1-0 draw we slowed down the game and the circulation of the ball was very slow and we were no longer convinced to score the second goal which we had to look for more insistently. Then we conceded in the only time they came forward. But this is proof that the Nantes it’s a team that was very good at staying inside the game and we got out of the game a bit and they punished us at the first opportunity.”

The coach then added: “Do you miss the voice of the club? Absolutely not. First of all, the club never fails. Juventus it is the strongest company there is. It is a strong club because in any case the results that Juventus have achieved have been obtained with many different coaches and players. I have always maintained that the big companies make the results, then with different results. You need good performers, but society is the reinforced concrete base for achieving results”.

“Society is always present even now more than ever since they took 15 points away from us. As for Sandro Veronesi whom I know and I believe is a good writer, I rightly believe he wrote that in Italy they make us believe that we have stolen the Mona Lisa and instead it is not true. He made a nice comparison I think. He was very good. “.” What an effect it made me become grampa? It gave me a strange feeling to become a grandfather. Because yesterday I went to visit my daughter with my nephew, it’s a strange situation. Because when a daughter is born to you, it’s a completely different thing. But fortunately they are both fine and I’m very happy,” added Allegri.