Monday, August 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | All of HJK’s possible qualifying opponents in the European games are known

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | All of HJK’s possible qualifying opponents in the European games are known

HJK will play this and next week in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Helsinki All of the football club’s possible qualifying opponents for the European games were drawn on Monday.

HJK will play in the third qualifying round of the Men’s European League against Azerbaijan’s Qarabag this and next Thursday. The winner of the match pair will face the loser of the third qualifying round of the Champions League in the knockout game, where Olimpija Ljubljana from Slovenia and Galatasaray from Turkey will play. Galatasaray reached at least the group stage in the Champions League six times in the 2012–20 seasons.

If HJK ​​bows out to Qarabag, the road is headed for the Conference League playoffs. It will face either Farul Constanta from Romania or FC Flora from Estonia.

The group stage is the next stage after the playoffs. Therefore, HJK needs one match win in order to secure at least a place in the Conference League.

See also  Entrepreneur talk: "Many renovate their roofs without subsidies"

#Football #HJKs #qualifying #opponents #European #games

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
France, kept his wife locked up in the house for 12 years and tortured her: arrested

France, kept his wife locked up in the house for 12 years and tortured her: arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result