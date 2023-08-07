Football | All of HJK’s possible qualifying opponents in the European games are known

HJK will play this and next week in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Helsinki All of the football club’s possible qualifying opponents for the European games were drawn on Monday.

HJK will play in the third qualifying round of the Men’s European League against Azerbaijan’s Qarabag this and next Thursday. The winner of the match pair will face the loser of the third qualifying round of the Champions League in the knockout game, where Olimpija Ljubljana from Slovenia and Galatasaray from Turkey will play. Galatasaray reached at least the group stage in the Champions League six times in the 2012–20 seasons.

If HJK ​​bows out to Qarabag, the road is headed for the Conference League playoffs. It will face either Farul Constanta from Romania or FC Flora from Estonia.

The group stage is the next stage after the playoffs. Therefore, HJK needs one match win in order to secure at least a place in the Conference League.