Football | Alisha Lehmann, 24, surpassed Roger Federer – this is how the superstar’s popularity exploded

Alisha Lehmann is the most followed athlete in her country and earns hundreds of thousands a year. She recently talked about the contradictions she faced as a prominent female soccer player.

Alisha Lehmann24, is a top Swiss soccer player with a whopping 11.8 million followers on Instagram.

According to estimates, he earns up to more than 420,000 pounds, i.e. around 470,000 euros per year, with the help of football and cooperation agreements.

His popularity even surpassed the tennis legend Roger Federer’s, who has 11.3 million Instagram followers. Lehmann is now Switzerland’s most followed athlete.

Lehmann publishes football and beauty related content on Instagram and TikTok. The audience of millions is especially enamored with the woman’s impressive appearance.

However, publicity has not only been a positive thing for the young footballer.

Lehmann started soccer at age 5 because his brother and cousins ​​played it.

“I had to be like them. They are the biggest reason why I still play football,” Lehmann said According to Athletic.

The young woman’s career in both football and social media took off when she moved to Britain in 2018.

The coach of West Ham, who plays in the English Super League Matt Beard was convinced of Lehmann’s grip in the junior world championships and captured him from the Swiss BSC YB Frauen.

Today, Lehmann represents Aston Villa, who play in the Superliga.

Alisha Lehmann represents Aston Villa.

Soccer star made his first appearance for the Swiss national team in 2017. He scored his first national team goal against Finland in 2018.

The national team career was unfortunately interrupted for a while, when Lehmann announced in 2022 that he would not participate in the European championships.

He didn’t feel he was mentally ready.

Now, however, he is back in the national team circle.

Lehmann has been critically reviewed on the internet. He has even had to face harassment.

“I’ve been told I shouldn’t wear makeup or eyelash extensions. Why? It’s normal and doesn’t hurt anyone. I want to look really feminine,” Lehmann reflects In an interview with the Times magazine.

The woman wants to communicate on social media that no one should fit into any mold.

“It’s important that people don’t change themselves because of others. I want to show that everyone can be themselves and do the things they want,” says Lehmann.

Even well-known journalists have commented on the young footballer’s body in a disturbing tone.

For example, a journalist Milton Neves71, posted on Twitter to his audience of millions, a video of a soccer player’s back during a match.

Lehmann says that he does not pay attention to negative treatment on the Internet. Instead, Lehmann is upset that his followers do not watch his football matches.

The woman’s admirers seem to focus on her appearance instead of sports. Naturally, it upsets the talented football player.

“I’m disappointed because I work hard. I train every day and I want to be as good as I can.”

Although nasty comments don’t get under Lehmann’s skin, he would like people to behave better on the internet.

“Not everyone is equally confident. Trolls’ comments really affect some people.”

Despite her great popularity, the blonde beauty seems humble. He doesn’t see himself as special compared to others.

“I’m a soccer player who goes to training every day – there’s nothing crazy cool about it.”