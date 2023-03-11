Football | Alexia Putellas grabs all the player awards, even though she hasn’t played in ages – how is that possible?

Putellas was recently named Fifa player of the year. The head coach of the Helmares, Marko Saloranta, would have decided otherwise.

When in football, the best players are selected, one name rises above the others on the women’s lists, Alexia Putellas.

FC Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder bagged pretty much every player of the year trophy possible, first for the 2021-2022 season, but he was also recently named the 2022 Player of the Year by FIFA.

Marko Saloranta

“In a way, I understand that many have ended up choosing Putellas”, says the head coach of the Finnish women’s national football team Marko Saloranta.

“He has a little bit of everything. As a midfielder, he is able to finish, scores goals with his feet and head and organizes scoring opportunities. He is a great player.”

Fifa in the vote, the choice fell on Putellas, even though he didn’t play in the final tournament of the summer EC, for example. Due to a knee injury, Putellas has not played since the beginning of last July.

In the Fifa vote, the choice was tight. Out of 568 voters, 244 put Putellas in the top three and 122 voters in the first place. Winner of European Championship gold in the English team and goal queen of the games Beth Mead received 227 top-three mentions and also 122 first-place finishes.

Voted third by the United States Alex Morgan was already clearly behind the duo: 169 mentions and 59 first places.

Reasons for Putellas: FC Barcelona, ​​represented by Putellas, won everything in Spain and was, among other things, completely superior in the league: 30 matches, only victories and an unfathomable goal difference of 159–11. Whether it tells about the goodness of Barcelona or the weak level of the series, everyone can think.

Putellas was third in the scoring market in the Spanish league with 18 goals and number one in the power statistics: 15 assists.

In the Champions League, FC Barcelona reached the final, but the team lost it to Lyon. Putellas was the top scorer in the Champions League with 11 goals.

“The choice is based on the Champions League and what he did during the spring anyway,” says Saloranta.

Saloranta reminds that choosing one player in team sports is difficult.

“Unfortunately, the selections rarely fall on a goalkeeper or a defender. In addition, it’s easy to end up with who has been elected before.”

Saloranta beach also participated in the selection of the Fifa player of the year himself and there were no more Putellas, Mead or Morgan in his list of three players.

“The reason why I didn’t vote for Putellas was that prestigious competitions are always important and how important the player is to the team there.”

Saloranta would have chosen Germany and Wolfsburg as player of the year Alexandra Poppin. In addition, Spain and FC Barcelona were on his ballot paper Fence Bonmatí and Germany and Wolfsburg Lena Oberdorf.

“My reasoning was that he [Popp] was the most important piece for Germany’s place in the finals [EM-kisoissa]and the big blow was his being sidelined from the final in the last moments [loukkaantumisen vuoksi].”

I bottled it regarding the choice, a theoretical question can be raised: would Lionel Messi voted Fifa player of the year if Argentina hadn’t won the World Cup gold?

PSG, represented by Messi, was superior in the French league, but did not succeed in the Champions League.

But even if PSG had reached the final and lost it like FC Barcelona’s women’s team, Messi would not have been number one without the World Cup gold.

“I agree. Both of them [Mestarien liiga ja maajoukkueiden arvoturnaus] must be of great importance, but national team football must be of even greater importance in the prestigious competition year, and I’m not saying this only as a national team coach”, says Saloranta.