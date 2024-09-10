Football | Alex Morgan said goodbye with tears in his eyes – his little daughter sensitized the audience

Football|Emotions surfaced at the farewell of the soccer world champion.

Olympic champion and two-time world champion Alex Morgan35, said goodbye to top football on Sunday. He appeared in his farewell game in a San Diego Waves jersey in front of about 26,000 spectators against the North Carolina Courage.

The match itself remained a side event in the legend’s big night. Morgan, who played with game number 13, was substituted from the field in the 13th minute of the match.

The feelings of the great football player came to the surface at the party night. One of the touching moments was seen after the match, when Morgan’s 4-year-old daughter Charlie arrived on the field to hand the hero a bouquet of flowers.

The daughter also tried to make her mother’s stomach visible under her jersey. Alex Morgan is pregnant and expecting a little sister for Charlie.

CBS posted a video on Instagram of the daughter approaching her mother.

“Charlie is ready to be a big sister,” was written on top of the video with a heart emoji.

Morgan is one of the all-time players in women’s soccer, as evidenced by the prestigious championships. Morgan played 224 games for the US national team and scored 123 goals.

Two of the goals came against Finland in March 2011.

Morgan was visibly moved during his acceptance speech in San Diego on Sunday.

“What a journey this has been. There have been many incredible moments in my career, but these last moments with you I will cherish forever,” Morgan said at the stadium.

The striker played his club career mainly in the United States, but would visit Europe to play for Lyon and Tottenham.

In his career, Alex Morgan won, among other things, Olympic gold and two world championships.