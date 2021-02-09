Football Akseli Pelvas, who has won eight Finnish championships, ends his professional career – “The sum of many factors that has slowly accumulated”

Pelvas says that when he was younger, he might have needed a different environment or the right kind of coach to get the most out of himself.

Record-breaking won eight Veikkausliiga championships Axle Pelvas, 32, ends his professional career on football fields. Akseli Pelvas is the only player to have won eight Finnish championships in the Veikkausliiga.

Pelvas won his first Finnish championship at HJK in 2009–2013. He was winning his next championship at the Seinäjoki Football Club in 2015. The last championships of his career came at HJK in 2017 and 2018. In addition, he won the Finnish Cup three times.

The last season of Pelvas was last season at IFK Mariehamn, where he played 20 matches and scored three goals.

Born in Espoo, Pelvas played 231 matches in the Veikkausliiga during his fourteen seasons and scored 80 goals. In the 2011 season, he scored 16 goals in HJK.

Pelvas according to motivation to pursue a professional career has waned in recent years.

“Maybe it’s the sum of many factors that has slowly accumulated. There was no particular moment when it would have disappeared. I have so much time had the time to play. During the last couple of years I have longed for new ideas, “says Pelvas.

According to Pelva, the decision was also influenced by the fact that players over the age of 30 do not have the same opportunities in terms of foreigners as those in their twenties.

“At this age, he is no longer as ready to leave his homeland as he was five or ten years ago.”

He names the seasons 2011, 2015 and 2017 as his best seasons. In the 2011 season, HJK had a well-known team.

“I was able to score 16 goals even though I played two-thirds of a possible playing time. It was a tough accomplishment in my opinion. ”

However, despite the championships, he also had something left in his tooth cavity.

“I guess no one is completely satisfied if they don’t get the appreciation they felt they deserved. Even when I was working hard in 2011, I felt like I could have done better. I was playing hard at the time, even though the playing time was nowhere near the maximum. After that, the responsibility only diminished, which was hard to understand. ”

Uranus the new ascent began in Seinäjoki, where he was winning first silver medals in the first league season of SJK’s history and the championship in the second season.

“In the first season, I was the team’s best scorer. We were able to make it even better and win the championship. My physics improved considerably in Seinäjoki. That’s when I was able to play all the games without any problems. ”

After an unfortunate trip to Sweden, Pelvas returned to HJK for the 2016 season. At the end of the following season, he was finally HJK’s number one striker, playing all the time.

“It was great when we got to the championship again. I got well done powers. We won the double championship. ”

Perhaps the best match of his career, he considers the HIFK match played during the SJK championship season, where he scored four goals.

“I don’t know if it was absolutely the best of my career then. But it stuck in my mind. ”

Pelvas says he has a lot of good memories of his career, but also less good memories.

“A wavy career. It’s easy to say that if there had been a different environment or coach when I was younger, things could have gone differently. ”

Next, he will focus on the School of Economics entrance exams in the spring. Pelvas now takes advantage of savings funded during his sports career that enable full-time study

He thinks the record for his eight Veikkausliiga championships will be maintained for at least some time.

“I probably won’t break that record right away.”