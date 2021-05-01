Football Ajax’s star shot fired a penalty kick out of the stadium

Brian Brobbeyn, 19, The shot had power, but the accuracy left much to be desired.

Football there are many approaches to taking a penalty kick, but one rule of thumb is good to keep in mind: the more power, the greater the risk of inaccuracy.

This will certainly be remembered by the 19-year-old central striker of the Dutch Ajax Brian Brobbey.

Brobbey was raised by the Ajax Academy and will move into the ranks of RB Leipzig, second in the German Bundesliga in the summer.

Brobbey has played 11 games for Ajax in the Dutch Main Series and scored three goals, and in the Europa League the net has swung three times in six matches.

Ajaxin in the second team, nine goals have been scored in 17 matches.

The tenth was a good opportunity on Friday as the team faced a third in the series in Almere City.

Ajax got a penalty kick at the end of the first half, and Brobbey stepped behind the ball.

There was power in the shot, but the accuracy left much to be desired. Namely, the ball whistled over the upper right corner and immediately out of the entire stadium. In Brobbey’s defense, it can be said that the Yanmar Stadium in Almere City is not the biggest of them.

Ajax lost 0-1 to the match. Brobbey was swapped out after the first half.