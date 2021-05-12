Football Ajax melted the championship trophy and distributed it to his fans

The club wanted to remember the season passers.

Dutch football powerhouse Ajax conquered the 35th Dutch championship in its history this season.

On Wednesday, the Amsterdam club told of a rather innovative handshake to their supporters, who were unable to follow their favorite games as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ajax melted down his championship trophy and turned it into 42,000 small silver stars to be distributed to the club’s season card holders.

“We’ve had to play without fans, at least without them sitting in the auditoriums of the auditorium. Nevertheless, we have felt the support we received from them every week on the way to the stadium, on social media and through personal contacts. We have told the fans that this title is for you. Sharing the trophy is proof that this is indeed the case, ”Ajax’s club director Edwin van der Sar told the club pages.

The Dutch Football Association, for its part, held out a hand to Ajax, giving the club a second trophy to place in the club’s prize cabinet.