Football Ajax made a “huge” mistake and forgot to add a record to their Europa League games

Sebastien Haller may play in the Dutch league, but the euro fields may be missed.

Dutch Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag admitted on Thursday that the club made a “huge” mistake when it forgot to register the attacker Sebastien Hallerin for their remaining Europa League matches.

French-Côte d’Ivoire Haller moved from West Ham to Ajax in January for € 22.5 million, a transfer record for the Dutch club. For some reason, Ajax didn’t notice adding Haller to his European Football League group.

“This is a huge administrative mistake for us. Something went wrong and has significant consequences. As long as there are hopes to get him registered, we have to try. We didn’t get him out of nowhere, ”Erik ten Hag said on the club’s website.

Ajax has announced that he will take steps to add Haller to the Europa League group. Ajax will face the French Lille on February 18 and 25 in the playoffs of the Europa League.