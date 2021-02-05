Football Ajax goalkeeper André Onana was banned from playing for a year due to doping, said he accidentally took his wife’s medicine

Ajax and Onana plan to appeal the decision.

European Uefa has ordered a goalkeeper from the Dutch football team Ajax André Onanan year ban on doping, the Amsterdam club said on their website.

Onana’s out-of-competition test sample on October 30 found traces of the dehydrating drug furosemide.

Ajax and Onana intend to appeal the decision to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). According to Onana’s explanation, he had mistakenly taken a medicine called Lasimac for his wife for malaise.

Ajaxin according to Uefa, in its decision, Onana did not seek to benefit from the performance of the sport. Still, the athlete is always responsible for the medications he or she uses.

“We had hoped for a much shorter operating ban than 12 months,” Ajax’s CEO Edwin van der Sar said.

Onanan the ban was the second setback for Ajax in recent days. On Thursday, it was reported that the club forgot to register the attacker Sebastien Hallerin for their remaining Europa League matches.

French-Ivorian Haller moved from West Ham to Ajax in January for € 22.5 million, a record for the Dutch club