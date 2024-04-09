Dutch professional footballer Stefan de Vrij will receive more than 5.2 million euros in compensation from the agent Sports Entertainment Group (SEG). This is because SEG had not informed De Vrij of the commission the office received upon the transfer of De Vrij from Lazio to Internazionale. That the Amsterdam Court of Appeal decided Tuesday in an appeal case.

Also read

The De Vrij case offers a rare insight into the relationship between player and agent

Inter has paid SEG 9.5 million euros in commission for the transfer. According to the court, De Vrij has therefore received a lower income at Inter, the court estimates the damage in total at 5.2 million euros. SEG must pay him back that money. The court previously ruled that De Vrij had missed out on 4.75 million euros. SEG had appealed against that ruling, but must therefore pay more compensation from the court than from the district court.

SEG was founded in 2000 by the suspended general manager of Ajax, Alex Kroes. The agent counts the (sub) top of football among his clients. including Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Erik ten Hag (Manchester United) and Kasper Dolberg (Anderlecht).