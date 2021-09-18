Football Agent says Zlatan Ibrahimović wants to be club leader, attacker has quite different view of future

Ibrahimovic’s contract with AC Milan will expire in June next year.

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic turns 40 in early October and ponders his agent Mino Raiolan according to becoming a club leader after his football career is over.

“The day he no longer feels like a key player on his team, he will quit and start a new career as a club manager,” Raiola said.

Ibrahimović recently returned to the fields after a knee injury last spring. His contract with AC Milan expires in June next year.

“Let’s see what Zlatan himself wants to do next June. He has always gone one year at a time, there is no pressure on the decision, ”Raiola explained.

Swedish star recently spoke of the imminent end of his career itself in a different tone than Raiola now.

“It scares me. What do I do when I’m done? I’m not at that point yet, so I don’t want to think about it. When that day comes, I will survive it. After a career, I just want to disappear. I have lived in this world for a long time and I know what I have been going through physically and mentally. I just want to get lost and enjoy life, ”Ibrahimovic said.