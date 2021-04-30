D.he British Prince William has joined a social media boycott on the grounds of racism and sexism as president of the English football association FA. The Royal announced this on Friday via Twitter.

Several associations and football clubs from the Premier League to the fourth division, the women’s professional teams as well as rugby and cricket associations had previously called for the four-day campaign from this Friday to next Monday. They want to move the Internet platforms to crack down on racist and sexist insults on the Internet, which also affect many prominent athletes. The protest was “a reaction to the persistent and sustained discriminatory abuse that players and many other people connected with football are confronted online,” said a joint statement.

The former French soccer star Thierry Henry had completely deleted his appearances on social networks in protest in March. Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and some of his colleagues also expressed their solidarity with the action. “Let’s not accept insults as part of the sport, but let’s be the ones who bring about change for future generations,” said Hamilton on Twitter.

Jürgen Klopp also thinks the four-day boycott of social media by the English Premier League clubs is a good idea. “I support all clubs in it. Something has to change, ”said the Liverpool team manager. Several players in his team have been affected by online hatred. “And I’ve had a few conversations with the boys about it,” he said.

The Premier League had already reacted to several incidents of racism in England in February and presented the “No room for racism” program. This should give minorities better opportunities to gain a foothold in professional football and promote diversity and equality. In the spring there were repeated racist insults against soccer players on social media.

The players affected included Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe. United striker Lauren James was also affected. The Premier League then turned to the government and called for swift action.

Meanwhile, Chelsea FC is cracking down on a supporter of the English top football club after anti-Semitic posts on social networks. After the court proceedings were concluded in February, the club made its own investigations and decided to “exclude the person in question from Chelsea for ten years,” the club said. Chelsea wants to ensure that players, fans, employees and visitors of different origins, including the Jewish community, feel “welcome, valued and safe,” the statement said: “We will therefore not tolerate any behavior from supporters who pursue this goal endanger. “