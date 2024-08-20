Wednesday, August 21, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Aftonbladet: Onni Valakari is moving to a big Swedish club

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2024
in World Europe
0
Football | Aftonbladet: Onni Valakari is moving to a big Swedish club
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The midfielder will be taken to Sweden.

Finland played 11 matches in the men’s national football team Onni Valakari is moving to the Swedish premier league club AIK, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder has already responded positively to AIK’s offer, but the Stockholm club is still agreeing the details with the Cypriot Pafos FC represented by Valakari.

AIK has been looking for reinforcements at the head of the attack for a long time, but the sports director Thomas Berntsen has emphasized that the club does not have much money for player acquisitions. For Valakar, the price-quality ratio could be right.

During his professional career, Valakari has also played in Turku Palloseura and Norwegian Tromsø, from where he moved to Cyprus in 2020. Valakari has played 157 matches in the Paphos team, scoring a great 49 goals and providing 19 assists.

#Football #Aftonbladet #Onni #Valakari #moving #big #Swedish #club

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Corral paid 11 billion pesos in interest on debt

Corral paid 11 billion pesos in interest on debt

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]