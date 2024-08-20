Football | Aftonbladet: Onni Valakari is moving to a big Swedish club

Football|The midfielder will be taken to Sweden.

20.8. 16:56

Finland played 11 matches in the men’s national football team Onni Valakari is moving to the Swedish premier league club AIK, Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet said on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper’s sources, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder has already responded positively to AIK’s offer, but the Stockholm club is still agreeing the details with the Cypriot Pafos FC represented by Valakari.

AIK has been looking for reinforcements at the head of the attack for a long time, but the sports director Thomas Berntsen has emphasized that the club does not have much money for player acquisitions. For Valakar, the price-quality ratio could be right.

During his professional career, Valakari has also played in Turku Palloseura and Norwegian Tromsø, from where he moved to Cyprus in 2020. Valakari has played 157 matches in the Paphos team, scoring a great 49 goals and providing 19 assists.