Football | After the party, Anni Hartikainen made a mistake and missed the flight of her life: “There was no bell ringing”

Anni Hartikainen says that she was in a small panic after realizing that she was late for her flight to the home match.

Anni Hartikainen, 20, went public with a nasty mistake, but now she calmly states that damage can happen to anyone.

Mistakes everyone hurts, but some mistakes happen at a worse time than others.

On the 1st of last December, the winger of the women's national football team Anni Hartikainen20, was awarded the National League's league player of the year at the annual awards gala of the Finnish Football Association.