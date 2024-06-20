Football | After the game, the Albanian star shouted abuse on a megaphone – a rumble from the neighboring country

Football|Mirlind Daku shouted to the supporters after the match.

Albanian national football team player Mirlind Daku has found himself in the middle of a commotion at the European Championships for his behavior after the match against Croatia.

For example, French RMC Sport and a British tabloid Daily Mail say that after the game, Daku shouted at the supporters with a shout that sneered at Albania’s neighbors, i.e. the Serbians and the North Macedonians.

Daku’s screams started to spread on social media after the match.

North Macedonia is not participating in the final tournament, but the country strongly condemned Daku’s behavior, which was seen as nationalist incitement.

Football Association of North Macedonia demands a public apology from Daku.

“The behavior is unacceptable and against the values ​​of sport,” the Football Association of North Macedonia said in a statement.

Daku currently plays professionally in the Russian league for Rubin Kazan.

In the same match between Croatia and Albania, supporters of both teams allegedly shouted “kill, kill Serbs”. The Serbian federation has demanded that UEFA punish the supporters of both teams for shouting.

The Serbian Football Association has been punished for the behavior of supporters during the games. For example, the supporters had a flag in the stands where Kosovo was marked as part of Serbia. Serbia has so far not recognized Kosovo’s independence.

Serbia and Albania do not face each other in these games, but in history the two sides have a fiery encounter on the football field. The qualifying match played in 2014 ended in a mass fight and the match was stopped.

At that time, a flag was flown above the field by a remote-controlled airplane, on which was depicted the so-called Greater Albania, i.e. all the areas where Albanians live in the Balkan region.

The video of the events that led to the suspension of the match can still be seen, for example on the Guardian’s website.

The consequences of the match were discussed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Cas. In the end, Albania was awarded a 3–0 victory.