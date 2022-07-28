Marko Saloranta, who has coached the girls’ national teams for a long time, was chosen as Helmarie’s temporary head coach for the fall World Cup qualifiers, where Finland has a chance to advance to the next qualifier.

“Pretty good it’s been a hulabalo,” sums up the new head coach of the Finnish women’s national football team Marko Saloranta events of the last day.

Saloranta, who has been the head coach of the girls’ national team since 2011, was named the temporary head coach of the Helmarie earlier this week, after having coached Finland since 2017. Anna Signeulin the contract was terminated.

Saloranta will pilot the Helmarei in September’s World Cup qualifiers and possible further qualifiers in October and November. He served as Helmarie’s interim head coach in 2016-2017 before Signeul.

Under Saloranta, Finland’s under-17s have played twice in the European Championships and once in the World Championships. Before his national team career, Saloranta won three championship golds at the helm of FC Honga.

With the new head coach, there will be at least one change in the coaching team, as the second coach will be the HJK women’s head coach Jonne Kunnas. He was in Saloranta’s coaching team in 2018 at the under-17 European and World Championships.

“In a short project, it is important that there are a lot of familiar people in the background. There are others, but Jonne and I speak the same language. I have full confidence in his skills”, says Saloranta.

Finland will meet in the World Cup qualifiers away from Ireland on September 1 and Sweden at the Ratina stadium in Tampere on September 6. Finland is currently third in its group, one point behind Ireland. Sweden has already secured the group win and a direct place in the World Cup. The runner-up of the group advances to the further qualification.

Finland’s goal is to advance to the further qualification and from there to the World Championships. It’s not easy, because Ireland and Sweden are already tough opponents.

“Ireland has never been in the World Cup play-offs. The team is straightforward and extremely combative. It will be a really tough match. On the other hand, there is no measure harder than Sweden. I bet that Sweden will push young players in, which can be a tough challenge for us because they are hungry”, Saloranta describes the future opponents.

Saloranta wants to change especially Helmarie’s attacking play in the World Cup qualifiers.

“The playing positions of some players may change. We want to attack in a versatile manner, which requires us to keep more of the ball. We have to attack quickly, as Finland has done, but also slowly.”

According to Saloranta, the defense needs to be sharpened.

“Finland was really good at defending in the EC qualifiers. For some reason, the biggest challenge after them has been how to defend the last 30 meters. That’s where we need to improve. We also want to take possession of the ball higher up.”

To prepare there is not much time, because Saloranta only has time to train the team for three practices before the match against Ireland. However, he already knows the players well.

Keeper Anna Tamminen with Saloranta has only been to one girls’ national team camp. He has coached other players in Helmarie’s current group in club teams or girls’ or A national teams.

“I know not only the qualities of the players, but also what kind of people they are. It makes my job a lot easier.”

World Cup qualifiers after, Helmarii is facing a generational change.

“Perhaps too many players have to be changed at once. It is important that the players are brought in step by step,” Saloranta states.

Already in the fall World Cup qualifiers, completely new players may join the team. Saloranta brings up a few names, some of which have been with Helmarien before.

At least Anna Koivunen, Katariina Kosola, Vilma Koivisto, Anni Miettunen and Eva Nyström are also close to the A national team place in the fall.

Saloranta beach does not rule out the possibility of continuing as Helmarie’s head coach after his temporary layoff.

“Coaching the national team is always an honor, and basically I’m always interested in it. However, I haven’t thought about it yet. They are such jobs that you don’t apply for them, but the one who is perceived to be the best to do the job is chosen for the task.”

