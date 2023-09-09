On Sunday, Finland will host Denmark in the battle for the top of the European Championship qualifying group.

When Robert Taylor answers journalists’ questions at Huuhkajie’s media conference, the conversation quickly turns to a player who has nothing to do with the Finnish national football team.

The player in question is, of course, a superstar Lionel Messi, who moved to Inter Miami as Taylor’s teammate in the summer. At the same time, Taylor, 28, has become an international topic of conversation because he quickly found common ground with Messi on the field.

“It’s easy to play with Messi. Just give the ball to Messi and he will do the rest,” Taylor smiles.

However, now Taylor is on the Huhkajie’s journey. Finland will host Denmark in the men’s EC qualifiers at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday. Behind us is Thursday’s away game against Kazakhstan, which Finland won by Oliver Antman with a goal of 1–0.

Sunday’s match is a battle for the top of Group H, as Finland, having collected 12 points, is in first place and Denmark is two points behind in second place. Slovenia also has a total of ten points.

Taylor has accumulated a lot of air miles in recent days, as he first traveled from the United States to Astana and after the Kazakhstan match, like the rest of the team, to Finland.

“I left from Los (Los Angeles) and it took 24 hours until I was in Astana. The time difference was also 13 hours,” says Taylor.

Messi after arriving in the North American MLS league, many things have changed in the Miami club. Taylor says it was almost absurd at the beginning when one of the greatest players of all time became a teammate. He brings up Messi’s extra-time free-kick goal on his debut and the seconds after, when the players rushed to congratulate the Argentine star.

“When we fanned out, it was a really strange feeling that I was chasing Messi on the field. I’ve talked to other players and they’ve said the same thing, that moment was really surreal. Now I’m already used to it, that Messi is my teammate.”

Taylor’s attention has also greatly increased.

“It hasn’t changed my life in any way. Sometimes people recognize me more on the street. It’s always Argentinian who recognise,” Taylor laughs.

Off the field, Taylor has gotten to know Messi at team dinners.

“However, the players have families and their own things to do after training,” sums up Taylor.

Messi is not the only big name in the team, as there are also Spanish stars Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joined Inter Miami in the summer.

“The value, image and level of MLS are increasing year by year. It’s really nice to see” where MLS will be ten years from now.

Winger Taylor’s playing time has been rather limited in Huuhkaj.

“Here, it’s pointless to insist on the field when our game is going well. If you get on the field, it’s always a big honor. Of course everyone wants to play in the opener,” says Taylor.

Against Kazakhstan, he entered the field in the 85th minute. Taylor’s answer is succinct to the question of whether the gigantic miles of travel are worth the few minutes of play.

“It’s always worth it.”