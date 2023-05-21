Football | After a long train journey, HJK took an amazing crushing victory over the champion favorites

HJK rose to the shared top spot in the National League by defeating KuPS on the away field with a wild score of 4–0.

21.5. 18:12

Football The reigning champion of the national league and the great favorite to win even in the season that has started, Kuopio Palloseura was completely defeated by Helsinki Football Club in the top match on Sunday.

KuPS had won all of their first five matches, and there were only four goals conceded in total. In the first loss of the season, that number doubled: HJK claimed a crushing victory over Kuopio with 4–0 goals.

“I’m a little worried that we looked lazy today,” KuPS head coach Ollipekka Ojala said after the game in an interview with Yle.

“Of course I’m disappointed, but there’s nothing to worry about. We lost 0-4 at home, which shouldn’t happen.”

About HJK players Helmi Raijas, Lotta Lindström, Ria Karjalainen and Daniela Tolonen each hit once. With his fifth goal of the season, Lindström took the shared top spot in the goal exchange.

“The atmosphere is great. We traveled four hours here by train and we won 4-0, I don’t know if they could [tunnelmat] to be much better”, Lindström exulted to Yle before the long journey back.

“I would say the whole game was under our control. From the beginning, we started with no prejudices, and we continued the same for the entire 90 minutes.”

KuPS, who tried to open the game with short passes, had difficulties, especially with HJK’s press. HJK’s second and fourth goals came directly from high possessions.

“The active press was our weapon. With that, we disarmed the KuPS”, Lindström stated.

At a profit HJK got equal points with KuPS, but the goal difference of the Kuopio team is still better. The top three is completed by Åland United, who are three points away from the aforementioned pair.

The Åland team also won PK-35 in Helsinki on Sunday with a score of 4–0. PK, which is in ninth or second last place, has only two series points after six matches.