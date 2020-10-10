Football After a family emergency, Captain Tim Sparv was allowed to return to the national team: “The doctor gave me permission to come here”

Head coach Kanerva believes the team will wash their face after a crush loss.

Captain Tim Sparv has returned to Huuhkaji after an alarming situation during the week. Sparv was on his way to Poland for a national team match when his girlfriend alerted him to the hospital.

“This last week has been a bit challenging especially for a girlfriend who is pregnant. Pregnancy has caused little trouble lately. I played in Athens on Sunday, and after the game my girlfriend called and told me she was going to the hospital. ”

Sparv said he wrote the head coach To Markku Kanerva in the middle of the night a message in which he said he would have to return to Larissa to his girlfriend. Sparv were therefore excluded from Wednesday’s match against Poland.

“We were in the hospital for three days. Jitka [Novackova] and the child is now well. The doctor gave me permission to come here, and it felt mentally good. I can be 100% present here and help the team, ”Sparv said.

“We have the first child coming, which is a new situation. We are in a new country where my girlfriend knows no one. It’s been a little awkward in between. We have found a good hospital and a good doctor. We have people around us to help and support us. That’s the main point. I know he has [tyttöystävä] is all well there. ”

On Thursday, Sparv’s girlfriend Jitka Novackova told about the situation of the family herself on Instagram and said that everything was fine. At Instagram, Novackova shared a picture of herself in a hospital bed.

At the end of August, Sparv moved to his new club, AE Larissa of Greece.

“I have had such an experience as I wanted. It’s been pretty different. Life in general, and also football. We play for survival. The Greek league is a difficult series with a tough game. The operating culture is different. Every morning I wonder what I can see today. ”

Sparvin in addition to the team have joined before the Bulgaria match as well Teemu Pukki and Jukka Raitala. Thomas Lamilla knee in a training match against Poland and is injured on the side. Lassi Lappalainen injured his shoulder in the MLS league and did not travel to Finland. According to the head coach, “one player” is monitored for fitness before the match.

Kanerva said he has strong faith in the team despite the team having a spanking in Poland in the practice match.

“We have been in a slightly similar situation before, if we think about the European Championship qualifiers. In the away game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, we got a muzzle, but then the team showed mental strength in the very next game against Armenia. I believe that will happen on Sundays as well, ”Kanerva said.

Coaching line analyzed the loss to Poland on Friday in depth. According to Kanerva, there were problems in building the team, which was especially evident during the opening period. Kanerva said he received information about the individuals and also tactical information about the match.

“Above all, about the elements of our basic gameplay that could be talked about in half an hour. We’re talking about the different stages of the game, the press, the side defense, defending the long balls and opening the game and so on, ”Kanerva said.

The Poland match clearly left a lot in the tooth hole for the head coach.

In the League of Nations, Finland will face Bulgaria first on Sunday and then Ireland on Wednesday. On the world list, Bulgaria is four places (60th) lower than Finland.

According to Kanerva, Bulgaria is a skilled team. Heather praised Bulgaria’s hidden tip Todor Nedelev, which is the soul of team play.

“When I watched Bulgaria’s games, they would have earned more. In the playoffs of the European Championship qualifiers against Hungary, Bulgaria was better and let go of a bit of silly goals. They certainly have a lot of pressure to show off their skills. It is a question of a quality team. ”

Finland-Bulgaria at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday at 19.00. The Jim channel shows the match live.