Football After a break of years, Manchester United rose to the top of the Premier League with their victory over Burnley

Premier League jumbo Sheffield United finally opened their winning account after 18 games played.

English In the Premier League, Manchester United have risen to the top of the league for the first time in three years with a 1-0 win over Burnley on Tuesday night. The Manchesterers scored the winning goal Paul Pogba.

Manchester United are now three points ahead of the future defending champion, Liverpool, in the league table. The victory came at a psychologically timely time for United, as the top two will face each other at Anfield Field next Sunday.

“We couldn’t go there for a better time to play. We’re on a good punch, hungry, these boys want to get better and that’s another test again, ”Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær said after the match.

Although there has been a wide range of speculation about Pogba’s future, he has taken on an increasingly important role in the team. Alex Ferguson led by the team, he was at the top of the league on several occasions, but now, for the first time, United is seriously fighting for the league’s victory since Ferguson retired in 2013.

The team, led by Norwegian Solskjær, has now managed to collect 29 of the last 33 points available.

Liverpool team In Tuesday night’s match, Everton took a win against Wolverhampton 1-2. As a result, Everton returned to the top four in the league.

Everton scored the first goal Alex Iwobi, and the levels of the game took Wolverhampton Ruben Neves. The scorer was Michael Keane 77 minutes.

Evening in a previous match, league jumbo Sheffield United finally opened their winning account by defeating Newcastle 1-0.

The referee signaled a penalty 73 minutes into the game following an offense which looked like it was outside the box Billy Sharp. Newcastle played Ryan Fraserin due to the expulsion at the end of the opening half by the second half of the male underpower.

Despite the win, Sheffield United continues in the Premier League with the last five points they scored in 18 matches. It has a distance above the fall line of nine points, or three winning matches.

With a spectacular pace of sight, Sheffield United “struggles” for the title of worst Premier League team of the 21st century with Derby County. Derby, who finished last in the Premier League in the 2007-08 season, scored just 11 points in 38 matches.

Last season’s Champions League Jumbo, Teemu Pukin Norwich summed up 21 points in 38 matches.