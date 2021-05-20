Football AFP: Maradona’s death is being investigated as a murder

Maradona died last November at the age of 60.

Football legend Diego Maradonan the fatal events are being investigated for the death of seven people. The news agency AFP reports this, citing its sources.

According to the AFP, the suspects could face 8 to 25 years in prison. They belonged to the medical group of Maradona in Argentina, and the investigation is based on expert opinions about Maradona’s death.

According to statements, Maradona, who died in November at the age of 60, received inadequate care before his death. He had undergone brain surgery for a blood clot just a few weeks before his death.

Prosecutors according to the suspects knew Maradona would die and did nothing about it.

For example, they were aware of Maradona’s use of drugs during the last months of her life, but signs that Maradona was in danger of death were ignored.

The suspects have been banned from leaving Argentina. They will be interrogated from May 31-14. June.