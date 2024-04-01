Football | Adidas pulled Germany's jerseys from sale – the reason was the Nazi scandal

Adidas has prevented people from ordering a sweatshirt.

Football The new jersey of Germany, which is preparing for the EC home games, has caused a stir, reports for example BBC.

The home jersey is the familiar white, with the colors of the German flag embroidered on the shoulders.

The uproar is directed at the font of the numbers. The special trigger for the commotion is the number 4, which the topper Jonathan Tah carry.

If you were to order a shirt with the number 44 from the Adidas online store, the number would remind critics of the SS, or Nazi of the Schutzstaffel logo. The SS was a military unit on the side of the National Socialists that played a key role in carrying out the Holocaust.

Adidas representative Oliver Brüggen told the BBC that the association with the Nazis is unintentional, and that the German company opposes racism and hatred in all its forms.

The company has decided to block orders for 44 shirts by shutting down the online service that can be used to order specially made shirts. No one from the current lineup plays with 44.

The first to notice the embarrassing detail in X was a historian Michael Koenigwho considered the shirt “questionable”.

Germany's pink second shirt has also raised a halo. The German Football Association is accused of financing and ending up with an unconventional solution.

Before this, there was a stir in Germany over the decision of the national soccer teams to abandon the shirt contract with their long-term partner Adidas. From 2027, Germany's kits will be supplied by Nike.