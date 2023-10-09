Genoa – Increasingly high-performance shoes, pitches that enhance the players’ speed and technique. These are all factors that increase player performance, but what are causing an increase in inflammatory, degenerative or traumatic problems to the tendons of the lower limbs. In particular, tendinopathies of the patellar tendon and Achilles tendon.

And it is on these aspects that the medical-physiotherapeutic conference sponsored by Genoa and Siagascot, the Orthopedic Scientific Society, which will take place next Saturday at the Hotel Continental in Santa Margherita Ligure, will focus. The speakers will be Dr. Alessandro Corsini, head of the rossoblù healthcare staff, and Dr. Matteo Guelfi, doctor of the Genoa women’s sector. All the doctors of the Serie A teams and many of the Serie B clubs will participate in the conference. The issue will first be addressed in general terms with the analysis of the possible causes, and then cutting-edge therapies to treat footballers.

The fact that they are also ringing a sort of alarm bell for sports doctors who deal with football Achilles tendon surgeries increased tenfold from 1979 to 2011. Among other things, the reported injuries are only the tip of the iceberg of the phenomenon because there are more and more footballers who live with these problems and continue to train and play with evident alterations in performance because, due to tendinopathies, they obtain inferior performances to their potential.