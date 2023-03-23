Football | According to the school principal, Finnish exceptional talent is an example of how you can succeed in life without academic skills

The great talent of Finnish football, Anssi Suhonen, 22, is aiming for a final breakthrough in Germany and dreams of playing in the Bundesliga.

Anssi Suhonen, 22, is an exceptional football talent who has charmed his coach, teacher and supporters. As a teenager, Suhonen made an impression on German clubs, went to Germany as a dead end and pushed himself from the academy of the big club HSV to the representative team. According to the principal of his old school, he is an example of how you can succeed in life without academic skills.

Hamburger

Anssi Suhonen is a completely exceptional talent in Finnish football. It became clear, for example, in the fall of 2021 in Oulu, when the Finnish under-21 national team played a European Championship qualifying match against Croatia.

At the end of the match, Suhonen stood near the corner flag with the ball. Three Croatian players surround Suhonen. The way to the finish line seemed to be blocked.