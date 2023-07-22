Football | According to the expert, the increased resources are visible: “Competition is getting tougher all the time”

Marianne Miettinen, the Finnish Football Association’s top football manager, expects to see an attacking game based on high pressing from the best countries in the Women’s World Cup.

For the first time, 32 countries are participating in the Women’s World Cup. What do you think about the expansion of the Games?

“What the more global the competitions, the better for the future of the sport. In terms of results, it can mean individual rough wins in the initial blocks, but in the big picture it is a good thing that teams from all continents are involved. Women’s football is gaining exposure in more countries.”

What is the importance of the World Championships in terms of the development of equality in the sport?

“With the help of the World Cup, possible grievances can be corrected when they become public awareness. In some countries, female players have used the opportunity to be heard by going on strike, when, for example, the national team’s camp or some other essential thing has gone wrong. Or if the compensation paid by Fifa to the country’s football association from the World Cup has been used for something other than the development of women’s football.”

“The more global the games, the better in terms of the future of the sport,” says Marianne Miettinen, the Finnish Football Federation’s top football manager.

Which countries are the strongest champion favorites in the final tournament?

“Reigning champion USA and France. The Yankees have by far the most extensive player material – practically two top players on the field. Recycling players can be beneficial in the final stages of the tournament.”

“France has had enough stars for a long time, but there have been many internal conflicts in the team. Now a new head coach Herve Renard under, the table has been cleared. That’s why I believe that it can finally be France’s turn to celebrate the championship.”

The toughest challengers?

“England celebrated European Championship gold last year. Important players are now injured, but there is still enough quality in the team. The strength is a tactically brilliant head coach Sarina Wiegmanwho successfully piloted the Dutch national team before last year’s European Championship (EC gold in 2017, WC silver in 2019).”

“You should never underestimate Germany. If they also succeed in ball control, Spain, who are basing their game, have a chance to fight for the top positions. Success does not depend on skill, but is fighting strength enough against the toughest countries? The dark horse can be Canada, which celebrated Olympic gold in 2022.”

Marianne Miettinen considers England and Germany, who met in the EC final, to be the favorites for the World Cup, even though the hottest gold candidates are the USA and France. In the photo, Germany’s Sydney Lohmann and England’s Rachel Daly.

How has women’s football changed in recent years?

“The strong investment of the English premier league clubs and several big European clubs in the activities of their women’s team can be seen. Thanks to the greatly increased resources, players have a better everyday life all the time. The players get better and better when they are able to focus even better than before only on playing football in the best possible conditions.”

How are the increased resources reflected in the game itself?

“The increased physicality of the best players is reflected in an increasingly active way of playing. Opponents are hit hard, a united press often starts already in the attacking area.”

“This change can be seen at the World Cup, certainly in the matches of the best countries. The success of any country is no longer based only on the performance of a single player. Even the best stars, like Brazil’s Marta in recent years, are no longer able to run opponents alone.”

“The other side of the coin is that the difference between the hardest countries and those behind is growing rapidly. Sweden, which was at the top for a long time, has already fallen off. Correspondingly, at the middle level, which includes Finland, the level has expanded. The competition is getting tougher all the time.”

Brazil’s Marta on the field in February 2021.

What should the average viewer pay attention to in the World Cup?

“Follow the actions of players without the ball. What kind of movements do they make? What all happened in the attack that ended with the goal? At best, numerous players in the game recognize the same opportunity to injure the opponent, make the same decision at the same time and carry out the task related to their own playing position at the same time.”

Can Helmarit be seen at the World Cup in the future?

“I don’t see any obstacle why Finland couldn’t make it to the World Cup, just like Portugal, which is participating for the first time.”

“Also the expansion of the Games gives that opportunity. Finland’s Fifa ranking is 29, while, for example, Zambia’s ranking is 77. The Intercontinental Qualifier, which is part of the tournament format today, increases the probability of entry, as more countries from Europe have the opportunity to enter the World Cup tournament.”

What is the state of women’s football in Finland at the moment?

“We are still doing well at the girls’ national team level in Europe. The U19 age group is ninth in the ranking, the U17 girls advanced to the EC final tournament last year”, even though there were only seven competition spots.

“The challenge is to develop the players from then on. With the increase in sportsmanship and professionalism and the lengthening of players’ careers, the ascent to the adult international level is more challenging than before. It’s no longer possible directly from the girls’ national team.”

Where is the most to be developed?

“To create resources and conditions for 19-23-year-old players that enable professional training. Here, the professionalization of the National League is the next important step. Until high school age, coaching works well thanks to clubs, schools and sports academies.”

Helmarit lost to Scotland 1-2 in a friendly match in Tampere on July 18.

What is the current state of the National League?

“Progress has been made, but there is still a lot to develop. KuPS sets an example for others with its professional activities and fights seriously to reach the group stage of the Champions League.”

“Similar or at least semi-professional clubs are needed here. In the long run, the resources of the clubs can also be increased by the allowance for women’s football.”