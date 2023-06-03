Football | According to sources, Thomas Zilliacus is interested in Inter – comments cautiously

Zilliacus submitted a purchase offer from Manchester United in the spring, but later withdrew from the bidding process.

Finn businessman Thomas Zilliacus is interested in the Italian football giant FC Internazionale Milano, or Inter, according to the news agency Reuters.

Reuters reported on Friday that Zilliacus is considering submitting a bid for the club, which will play in the June 10 Champions League final against Manchester City.

Zilliacus is involved in the tender according to two different sources. He comment about his situation on Twitter on Friday.

“People ask me if I want to buy Inter. Steven Zhang has done an incredible job as an owner and has my deepest respect,” Zilliacus wrote.

“We agree not to disturb his and the team’s focus on the Champions League final.”

Inter since 2016, the main owner has been the Chinese Suning Holdings Group, whose representative, however, denied to Reuters that the club was in a deal.

Steven Zhang, also known by his Chinese name Zhang Kangyangassured last year that the owners have made a long-term commitment to the club.

According to Reuters, the final bidding round for Inter will take place within four weeks. Also the website SemperInter says the club is possibly for sale.

At the end of March, Zilliacus announced his intention to buy the English Premier League giant Manchester United. He submitted the offer in the name of his investment company XXI Century Capital.

Zilliacus later withdrew from the tender.

At Nokia Zilliacus, who has worked for a long time, has been involved with football his whole life: first as a player and then as the chairman of HJK’s football division.

While working as Nokia’s regional director for Asia, Zilliacus also worked as manager of the Singaporean champion club Geylang.