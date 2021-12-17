Football According to Chelsea’s head coach who dropped out of the Champions League, Korona influenced the game: “The situation is the same everywhere in football”

Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes fears the team will once again experience as bad a coronary situation as last Christmas.

Women Last season’s Champions League finalist team Chelsea dropped out of the Champions League playoffs after freezing third in the starting block after Thursday’s loss.

Chelsea head coach Emma Hayesin according to fears of a possible corona infection cluster, his team lost 0 to 4 in Wolfsburg on Thursday. Chelsea finished third in the block due to a goal difference when it was tied with Juventus and winner Wolfsburg.

Keeper Ann-Katrin Berger and a midfielder Drew Spence were sidelined after positive corona tests.

Last year, numerous Chelsea players were unable to travel home for Christmas when Korona spread on the team.

Hayes said the team had 20 infections last year and he fears the team will be in the same situation next week.

“We weren’t focused at all, we’re just people. A few days ago, we lost a couple of players because of a corona. We know there will be more positive cases on the team after we return, ”Hayes told Reuters.

“In a team environment, the disease spreads like a wildfire. I experience a sense of deja vu. We are in this situation again after a year. The situation is the same everywhere in football. For me, that was the biggest reason for our performance. ”