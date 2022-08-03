Dubai (Etihad)

The eleventh summer session of the Football Academies organized by the Dubai Sports Council will kick off on Saturday, August 13th, in football stadiums, clubs and companies in Dubai and will continue until Tuesday, August 30th.

Twenty-four football teams from 5 different state clubs will participate in the tournament: Shabab Al-Ahly, Al-Wasl, Al-Nasr, Hatta, and Ajman. They compete in 6 age groups: 12-year-olds born 2012-2013, 13-year-olds born 2010 -2011, whose competitions will be hosted by the Dubai Sports World stadiums at the Dubai World Trade Center, the 14-year-old category born 2009-2010 and its teams compete in Al Wasl Club, the 15-year-old category born 2008-2009 whose competitions are held at Shabab Al-Ahly Club, and the 16-year-old category born 2007- 2008, which competes in Al-Nasr Club, and the 17-year-old category, born 2005-2006, competes in Al-Shabab Al-Ahly Club.

This course is one of the important initiatives organized by the Dubai Sports Council on an annual basis to develop the buds and juniors sector, and to give the players the opportunity to participate in the largest number of matches by increasing the competitions for these age groups, which increases the friction between the different skill levels and gives them more experience. An early date for teams and players before the start of the Emirates Football Association competitions for the new sports season, and it will be an opportunity for the technical staff to try the players in order to get to know more about their levels through the tournament matches before entering the atmosphere of the official competitions.

This course aims to give the football companies in the clubs the opportunity to prepare the teams of the age groups in an appropriate manner and to help them achieve their ambitions to rise on the podiums in the sports season. Official competitions start.

The matches are held in one group system for each category of one round, where all the teams compete with each other. The first place after obtaining the best number of points will be crowned the champion of the category in which it participates, and the refereeing process for the matches of the session will be administered by referees accredited by the Football Association.