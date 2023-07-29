Football | AC Oulu sold Otso Liimata, 19, to the Portuguese premier league

Liimatta has scored four goals in the football league this season.

Men’s represented AC Oulu in the football league Take the Glue moves to the Portuguese premier league club Famalicao. According to AC Oulu’s press release, the contract is for four years and brings a transfer fee to the Oulu club.

“Otso has a quick head and feet, a high skill level and a big engine. These aids will help Otso to adapt also in the next phase of his career, in Portugal”, AC Oulu’s director of sports Markus Heikkinen said in the announcement.

Liimatta has played 16 league matches this season, scored four goals and provided one assist. According to the release, the 19-year-old midfielder will move to Portugal immediately.

“First of all, you have to adapt to the tempo of the new team and league, which is probably significantly higher. Physics still needs to be developed, Liimatta planned.