Football | AC Oulu remembered Joona Juntus, who died in the accident – Honka scored a dream goal

22.5. 21:19

AC Oulu midfielder Jere Kallinen felt many emotions in the men’s soccer league home game against Honka.

Before the match, a moment of silence was observed for the person who died in a traffic accident a week ago Joona Juntunen in remembrance of.

Juntunen, who played in Mikkelin Palloilijoi, was Kalline’s long-time teammate from OLS juniors.

“We were also in the same high school in Merikoski. Joona and I have always been on good terms, so of course the accident was a big shock. I send my warmest condolences to Joona’s loved ones.”

“There was a wistful atmosphere in the quiet moment, but it didn’t disturb my game,” Kallinen said.

Joona Juntunen’s father, a football player from Oulu, was present at the memorial moment Miika Juntunen.

In the game itself AC Oulu took the lead Niklas Jokelainen goal, but the hero of the night was Honga’s Mozambican Clesiowho scored the game-winning goal 2–1 with a wonderful long shot.

Clesio fired his dream shot past the AC Oulu keeper right at the beginning of the second period Calum Ward’s.

“The guy was quite effective today, and the ‘eurogoal’ was a great shot into the top corner. I can’t think of a similar bet from this field”, Kallinen reflected.

Clesio, who made it to the opening as a substitute, thanked the coaching in an impressive way. His balance in the 3–1 victory was two goals and one goal assist.