Football | AC Oulu has a Euro qualifying game ahead: “We play the club’s biggest games”

Ilves sought victory from Oulu in the final round.

Oulu

To the series marked games must be played even if it rains and the bet is missing. Ilves, who played their last match of the season in the men’s football league, claimed a 2–0 away win over AC Oulu on Sunday.

AC Oulu started the game with its second team, as the team will play as a guest of SJK in the opening round of the Euro final tournament already on Wednesday.

“If we go all the way, there will be four games in two weeks. You really need the whole ring, so it was really good that as many players as possible got a feel for it”, the star striker who watched the game in the stands Rasmus Karjalainen said.

Beating three league opponents would know a place in the Conference League qualifiers.

“Now we play the club’s biggest games. I’ve seen when the club grows and I’ve seen when we’ve been pretty low. I’m really proud of how the club has progressed,” said Karjalainen, who returned to AC Oulu in June.

“If we want to grow as a club, we have to take that European place at some point in time. I don’t know if it will come now, but we are moving towards it.”