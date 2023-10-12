Football | AC Milan raved about Olivier Giroud’s top save – the striker is now introduced as a goalkeeper

Olivier Giroud’s few minutes as a goalkeeper got the club excited.

Football The top team of the Italian league, AC Milan, will make the most of their French striker Olivier Giroud’s from the “new age” as a goalkeeper. The club put Giroud’s goalkeeper jerseys on sale, and they were already sold out on Monday, reports news agency Reuters.

In addition, Giroud is introduced to the club on the website as a goalkeeper.

“Olivier Giroud became a part of Milan’s history when he bravely defended AC Milan’s goal in the final moments,” AC Milan states in its press release.

“In honor of his performance, the club has decided to put him on their goalkeeper list.”

Giroud had to last Saturday in the closing moments of the Italian league match against Genoa as a goalkeeper, when the team’s actual goalkeeper Mike Maignan received a straight red card and the team had already used up all their substitution rights.

Giroud didn’t just stand between the posts, but with his brilliant counterattack, he saved Genoa By George Puscas goal attempt.

In the match, Giroud was wearing Maignan’s jersey during his goalkeeping.

