Football | Aapo Halmee’s goal saved HJK

Football|HJK is four points behind KuPS, with six matches to play.

Helsinki The football club has played itself into a position where its success is measured by two metrics. At home, there must be a Finnish championship and in Europe a place in the league stage.

HJK has already won the Veikkausliiga Four times in a row and played once in the European League and twice in the Conference League in the three previous autumns.

No streak lasts forever, but if the club were to be left without a league title and out of the Eurogroups at the same time, the season would be, in a word, a disaster.

And right now, the ingredients of disaster are in the air.

To the same at the time, HJK scores even in a difficult place. On Sunday, the team defeated FC Inter from Turku 1–0, when Aapo Halme low shot misses Eetu Huuhtanen in the 71st minute.

HJK built a hit by Lucas Lingman after the corner kick. Inter managed to clear the ball twice away from the goal, but in the end the Klubi mill grinded the lead goal after a chain of passes.

Kevor Palumets passed from the corner of the penalty area to the middle Lee to Erwin. The goal stick played straight up For Liam Möllerwho let the ball go To Aapo Halmee until.

Inter defender Juuso Hämäläinen decisively fell short of Halmee, who got up in a corner situation, who completed the full point pot for HJK with his second league goal of the season.

Halme hit kept HJK’s train on track, as Kuopio Palloseura, four points ahead of the club, beat IFK Mariehamn at the same time. If HJK ​​had remained in a draw, the difference would have increased to six.

Both HJK and KuPS have only six matches left.

At Eurokent, HJK’s fateful moment will come on Thursday, when it will meet KÍ Klaksvík from Faroe Islands at home. The teams ended in a 2-2 draw in Tórshavn with the overtime equalizer from the superior Club.

So far, HJK has progressed in the euro arenas with a bang. Still, the team is one 90 minutes away from the league stage, i.e. the former group stage. However, we can no longer afford a false step.

at HJK had a few other good goals in addition to his goal. Alessandro Albanese cannoned his right foot cannon from outside the penalty area to the top bar in the 35th minute.

Ozan Kökçu primed the goal by taking the ball from Juuso Hämäläin in the center circle and then playing the ball to Albanese on the left side.

Albanese cut towards the goal, missed Iiro Järvinen and broke into the launch site.

Inter goalkeeper Huuhtanen could only follow the shot with his eyes. However, he kept Inter involved in the opening period by saving Lee Erwin’s low shot narrowly past the left post for a corner.

Inter got his best spot in the 87th minute, but Dimitri Legbon the shot stopped Niki Mäenpään to the left post of the guarded HJK goal.

Mäenpää was replaced on the field in the second half Jesse Ostin in place of.

The news is updated.