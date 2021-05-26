Football A wild memory of an owl player from England: from movies with a girlfriend ended in a police operation and a pipe

Daniel O’Shaughnessy got into trouble while playing in Brentford because of a roommate.

HJK’s captain and elected to the European Fan Camp for the Owls Daniel O’Shaughnessy tells of a tube night spent in England in the Pallo & Bottle podcast released on Wednesday.

The incident happened in 2014 when O’Shaughnessy made a deal with Brentford.

O’Shaughnessy was put in a roommate with a young promising player who apparently tended to get into trouble.

A few days before Christmas, teammates and roommate friends had gathered at the apartment to spend the evening. The players were to go to rehearsals the next morning and in the evening O’Shaughnessy planned to fly home for Christmas.

O’Shaughnessy was watching a movie with her girlfriend in another room when she heard a roommate going out with her boyfriend.

“They had gotten a motorcycle somewhere a couple of days earlier. They left it somewhere and were half an hour away. Then half an hour from there I see a police car in the yard of the house. ”

The roommate said he knew nothing about the cops. The police in the yard had a police dog with them, sniffing the doors of the courtyard buildings.

“From my window you could see the lower door where another police car came. I didn’t think about it any more at that point. ”

Soon there was a loud knock on the door and O’Shaughnessy went to open the door. She was wearing shorts alone. Behind the door is a police officer with an assault shield pointing at him with a gun.

Police order O’Shaughnessy around and against the wall.

“I’m just panicking, I turn against the wall and my hands are pulled behind my back, I feel like I’m handcuffed and then I’m taken out.”

O’Shaughnessy cabins in her shorts with yard petite and wonders what’s really going on.

Alternately the rest of the guys are being taken out of the apartment. There have been more police officers and they are investigating the apartment. One of them says two people who have ridden a motorcycle and waved a gun have been called to the emergency center.

“We were just wondering if this was some flap. Yes, I knew my roommate, who was a little naive and got involved in everything, but he wouldn’t be pointing a gun now either. I thought it was a false alarm. ”

Police inspected the motorcycle and it was found stolen.

“We were already going back inside when police said the matter needed to be clarified at the station. It’s one o’clock at night and I’ve been cabging for two hours in the yard in shorts alone. ”

Daniel O’Shaughnessy signed with Brentford in London when he was 19 years old.

Size the skull was dragged to a station where fingerprints, DNA samples, and hands were examined for gunpowder residues. Eventually, O’Shaughnessy gets to sleep in the cell. Or at least rest.

“Then try to sleep in it. You hear when in other cells people scream in some substances all night. Then there was a nice prison breakfast in the morning: cold bread. ”

After breakfast, it was the turn of the interrogations. The company also missed the players for the morning practice and heard that four can be found in the tube.

Eventually the entourage arrived from the police station at five in the afternoon and O’Shaughnessy made it to the seven departing planes.

After returning from the Christmas holidays, O’Shaughnessyn no longer had to worry about the roommate’s preconceptions.

“The club put him on loan in Midtjylland.”

The girlfriend, on the other hand, has stayed alongside despite the exotic experience.

“We’re engaged now, but by then we had only been dating for a couple of months and I got him in the tube for the night.”