Football | A whistling concert drowned out the national anthem in Liverpool – this is what it’s all about

The national anthem could hardly be heard under the commotion of the supporters.

of King Charles the coronation was the most talked about event in England on Saturday. In honor of the coronation, for example, the national anthem was played in the Premier League match between Liverpool and Brentford God save the Kingbut the anthem could hardly be heard under the boos, shouts and whistles.

The national anthem can be seen in The Guardian’s YouTube video below.

It was to be expected, as it is a traditional protest against those in power. Liverpool supporters booed strongly last spring, for example, when the national anthem was played before the FA Cup final, where the prince William was there.

British newspaper Independent says that the roots of the phenomenon go back to the 80s. Strong opposition from those in power arose in Liverpool Margaret Thatcher’s during the Conservative government. Liverpool was suffering from poverty and riots at the time. Thatcher’s government has been said to have driven the city into controlled decline.

HS wrote in 1985 About the bankruptcy that threatened the city of Liverpool. At that time, the Thatcher government planned to cut state aid from the city. The government had also set a budget ceiling for the city, which the leftist city council intended to exceed.

At the time, the city had calculated that sticking to Thatcher’s demands would mean the dismissal of 6,000 city employees or an 85 percent increase in municipal taxes.

Dissatisfaction with those in power also grew for reasons related to football. In 1989, Liverpool supporters were killed in the Hillsborough stadium tragedy. Liverpool played an away match in Sheffield against Nottingham Forest.

Too many supporters were allowed into the stands reserved for the visiting team, which is why 96 supporters died. They were crushed against the iron fence at the front of the stand and trampled to death as people tumbled over them.

The bitterness in the event was aroused by the fact that the blame was tried to be placed on the necks of Liverpool supporters.

The national anthem evokes such strong emotions that Liverpool announced separately on Friday that God save the King are going to perform in the match. It didn’t stop the booing concert.