Football | A weak start in the European Championship qualifiers was too much – Bosnia and Herzegovina fired their coach

Faruk Hadžibegić started his laundry in January of this year.

Football Bosnia and Herzegovina, which started the EC qualifiers slowly, will continue the qualifiers in the fall under a new command.

The country’s football association announced on Midsummer’s Eve on their website that they fired their head coach For Faruk Hadžibegić.

“Hadžibegić no longer works in this position,” the union announced.

They parted ways after Hadžibegić discussed the president of the country’s football association of Vico Zeljković and the manager of the national team Zvjezdan Misimović with.

Bosnia and Herzegovina started the EC qualifiers with a win over Iceland, but then lost to Slovakia, Portugal and Luxembourg without scoring a goal.

With three points, the country is in fourth place in its qualifying group. The European Championship place is divided between the two best in the group, and Bosnia and Herzegovina has seven points on the way to second place.

in Sarajevo born Hadžibegić, 65, dressed as a player for the Yugoslavia A national team 61 times and scored six goals in the matches.

Hadžibegić, who was the coach of Bosnia and Herzegovina for a while already in 1999, only started in his current position in January of this year.