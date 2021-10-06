Football A victorious start for Tuija Hyyrysen’s Juventus in the historic Champions League season

Hyyrynen entered the game for fc as the match clock showed 81 minutes.

Finland national team player Tuija Hyyrysen the Italian club Juventus opened football in the women’s Champions League group stage with a 3-0 away win over Servette from Switzerland. Hyyrynen entered the game for fc as the match clock showed 81 minutes.

In the Women’s Champions League, the group stage is now being played for the first time, in the style of the Men’s Champions League. In the women’s group stage, 16 teams play. Hyyrynen is the only Finnish player of this historical season.

Juve has something to do with the sequel, as the other two teams in the block are Chelsea from England and Wolfsburg from Germany. Chelsea played in the women’s Champions League final last season, losing it to Barcelona. Wolfsburg, the two-time winner of the Women’s Champions League, lost to Chelsea in the semifinals of last season.